Judge: Tennessee sex ad law infringes on free speech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that a Tennessee law passed last year that targets online sex ads violates free speech rights.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/136AxGB) cited an opinion written by Judge John T. Nixon that says the law is written in a way that infringes on freedom of speech and interstate commerce laws.

The issue went to court when Backpage.com filed a lawsuit alleging the new regulation violated the First Amendment and other federal protections.

Backpage.com, which publishes millions of ad each month, said it would be impossible to screen every ad posted to its site and the law hurt its business.

Nixon granted the company's request for a temporary restraining order against the law.

It was unclear Friday whether the state attorney general's office planned to appeal the ruling.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

