Two new Chattanooga parks near opening day

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Chattanooga is closing in on opening two new parks within the next few months, including the first downtown park created in 15 years.

The Main Terrain Art Park, located off Main Street, is set to open in three weeks and Stringer's Ridge, an urban nature park, is expected to open by spring.

Larry Zehnder, the city's Parks and Recreation director, said it is a bit unusual for two parks to open within a few months of each other. Just opening a park at all is rare, he said.

"It's not something we do every year," he said.

