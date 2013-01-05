DesJarlais reveals Health Department probe

NASHVILLE, TN (Times Free Press) -- Embattled U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., told a Nashville television station Friday that state Health Department investigators have already spoken to him about complaints that he had sex with at least two patients, one of whom he urged to get an abortion in 2000.

DesJarlais acknowledged in the interview with WKRN-TV reporter Chris Bungaard that officials are actively investigating the complaints, one of which was filed during his 2012 campaign by the Washington-based Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. The other was filed by the Tennessee Democratic Party.

"Again, this is a 13-, 14-year-old issue, and I am working with them in full cooperation," the congressman said, adding in response to another question that he is trying to resolve the complaints. "Yes, they had some questions, and I answered them."

Some of the issues, stemming from his bitter 2001 divorce, surfaced during his 2012 fall election with Democrat Eric Stewart. Others came after a transcript of the divorce trial was released by a Hamilton County judge a week after the Nov. 6 election upon a motion filed by Democrats.

