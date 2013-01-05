Georgia lawmakers given over $9k in football tickets

ATLANTA (AP) - Disclosure reports filed this week show state lawmakers have taken advantage of free football tickets over 30 times since August.

WXIA-TV Friday reported (http://on.11alive.com/UoXLqp ) the Georgia World Congress Center Authority has distributed $9,630 worth of free football tickets to state lawmakers since August.

The television station reports Democratic Reps. Virgil Fludd, of Tyrone, and Rahn Mayo, of Decatur, have each received free tickets three times since August.

Georgia World Congress Center Authority representatives say the gifts to state lawmakers is a longstanding practice, and is not tied to the Falcons asking for a new stadium.

The plan calls for the new stadium to be financed in part by state hotel-motel tax revenue. The proposal to build a new stadium also calls for the demolition of the 20-year-old Georgia Dome.

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

