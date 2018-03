WALKER COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- A Summerville man was killed in a head-on collision in Walker County Friday.

It happened on Highway 27 around 3:00 p.m.

Gordy Wright, with the Georgia State Patrol, says 30-year-old Aaron Dooley was traveling north, when he crossed the center lane, hitting a Scion.

Wright says the Scion was hit by another vehicle, when it was spun into its path by the impact.

Dooley died as a result of his injuries.

Wright says four other people were taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators aren't sure why Dooley crossed the center lane.

Wright says the investigation is ongoing.

