DA: Suspects in custody in Tennessee/Alabama border slayings

By KRISTIN M. HALL

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee district attorney says two suspects in the deaths of 6 people along the Tennessee-Alabama border last October are in custody, but charges have not yet been filed.

District Attorney General Robert Carter told The Associated Press that he has asked the state crime lab to expedite the analysis of crime scene evidence. Carter did not release the names of the suspects, but a press conference is planned for later Friday.

Authorities found the bodies of 22-year-old Chabreya Campbell, her 18-month-old son and her friend, 21-year-old Amber McCaulley in Fayetteville in Lincoln County on Oct. 22. The body of 21-year-old Jessica Brown was found hours later in the same county. A man wanted for questioning, Warren Vincent Crutcher, and another man, Jeffrey Pope, were found dead in Alabama the next day.

