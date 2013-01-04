Cats displaced from Hurricane Sandy at McKamey Animal Center

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Hurricane Sandy displaced many people and animals from their homes in late October and many are still struggling to get back on their feet.

Beloved pets were lost from their families or given up because their owners did not have the resources to care for them after the storm.

Animal shelters in the northeast are still flooded with Sandy victims and Best Friends Animal Society has been working to transport and rehome many of the animals affected by the storm.



As a Best Friends Animal Society Network Partner, McKamey Animal Center took in ten cats from Animal Care and Control of New York City for a second chance at life. Of the ten cats taken in, they have successfully rehomed four of them and six are still in need of a home.



All of their cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and Feline Leukemia negative. Adopting an animal from a shelter means saving a life. Adopt don't wait, shelter pets are great!





Meet the Hurricane Sandy Feline Survivors at www.mckameyanimalcenter.org

