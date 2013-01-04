TBI accepting applications for Citizen's Academy

NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now accepting applications for the 2013 TBI Citizens' Academy open to Tennessee residents interested in learning more about the state's lead investigative law enforcement agency.

The academy is scheduled for May 7 through May 28, 2012 at TBI Headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. Classes will be held every Tuesday evening during the month of May for three hours as well as one Saturday.

It will offer citizens a look at TBI's work including investigating crime scenes and cyber crime, tracking terrorism information, forensics examinations and other aspects of the bureau's mission.

The academy is designed to develop a better understanding and awareness in the community of TBI through an up close look at the bureau and its responsibilities across the state. Due to limited classroom size, the academy will be limited to 15 citizens.

Requirements for applicants include:

1) Must be 21 or older

2) No criminal history other than minor traffic violations

3) Physically able to meet training requirements

4) Must attend one night per week for a three hour session and one Saturday for firearms training with a minimum of 90% attendance

5) Must sign all required waivers and agreements

6) Applicants are accepted pending background investigations and approval by the TBI Director

To apply, residents should fill out the application located on the TBI website at www.tbi.tn.gov and submit it by February 28, 2013 to Assistant Director Richard Moore at the address listed on the application.

