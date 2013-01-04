$40,000 Bobcat stolen from Cleveland developer

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -- Developer Robert Lee has built every townhouse in Cleveland's Brookstone community over the last three years. However, his business is hurting ever since someone drove his 320 Bobcat off the property in late December.

"It was inside this garage," Lee explains. A couple days before Christmas Lee noticed a $2,500 John Deer pressure washer and his most important piece of equipment were missing. "New, this one is about $55,000. It had 300 hours on it so around $40,000," Lee says.

Detectives soon realized it was driven off the property sometime before 8 a.m. that Saturday. They followed the tracks more than a mile away into a subdivision off Greendale Road, then the tracks disappear. Officers believe it was put on a trailer and taken away.



"We see tracks all over the subdivision on Greendale Place and then we lose it," Cleveland Police Detective Steve Ross says.



Every day without it is money lost for Lee, especially since it was uninsured. "I need one but I don't know what I'm going to do right now," says Lee.

Investigators believe the Bobcat and the pressure washer are somewhere in Bradley, McMinn or Meigs county. "It could be in somebody's barn. Somebody may be holding it thinking that it's legitimate," Ross says.

Lee says the 320 Bobcat is a rare model, he hopes this clue will help find it. He's offering a cash reward for anyone who can find the Bobcat and help convict the person who stole it.

If you have any information that could help, please contact the Cleveland Police Department.

