UPDATE: Two children die in Murray County crash

MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Two children are dead, their mother and another child are in the hospital, following a collision between an SUV and a tractor trailer on GA 136 in Murray County on Friday.

Franka Young with the Georgia State Patrol said the tractor trailer was heading east on GA 136 near Old 411 in Murray County while the GMC Envoy was traveling south.

According to Young, the Envoy failed to stop at the stop sign on Old 411 southbound and entered GA 136, striking the tractor trailer on the left side near the fuel tank area. There was no fire.

The Envoy, driven by Susan Green, had three juvenile males as passengers. The front seat passenger and the right rear passenger were fatally injured in this crash.

The Murray County Deputy Coroner confirmed the identities of the victims as Mason Greene, age 12, and Zach Greene, age 6.

Taken to Hamilton Medical for treatment were Greene and Dylan Webb, 13. The truck driver, Bobby Douglas, was also taken to Hamilton for treatment.

The Gordon County Fire Chief told Channel 3 that the victims were related to a Gordon County firefighter.

