Former GOP staff chief sues Tenn. party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Attorneys for a former Tennessee Republican Party chief of staff have included the party as a defendant in a lawsuit.

Mark Winslow earlier filed suit against U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann and consultant Chip Saltsman, claiming he was defamed in a television political ad that aired shortly before the 2010 primary election.

The ad claimed then-candidate Robin Smith paid "lavish bonuses" to staff when she was head of the state party.

Smith lost to Fleischmann by 1,415 votes.

According to The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/Zk5nLU ), Winslow contends the party agreed that a severance payment to him after Smith stepped down in 2009 to seek office was confidential.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

