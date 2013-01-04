Caught on cam: Cocaine chase in Georgia

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -- Georgia police say a suspect raced against traffic on Albany's busy East Oakridge Drive at speeds up to 85 miles an hour before he stopped and threw a kilo of cocaine into the Flint River.



It was all caught on police dashcam video.



Video from the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit shows law enforcement move in to stop the 2013 Dodge Challenger.



Just after four drug agents tried to pull over that car for traffic violation, but he started this five minute long chase.



After running through the store parking lot, the suspect heads up the wrong side of Oakridge and then into the divider lane. Reaching up to 85 miles an hour, look at the cars he speeds by on both sides.



Suddenly as he reaches the bridge over the Flint River, seeing cops ahead, the suspect cuts hard left, over the curb.



The driver jumps out of the moving car and throws a package into the river. Then he immediately surrenders.



That driver was 43 year old Gregory Greene of Albany. And he threw a kilo of cocaine worth about $120,000 off the bridge. But what Greene did not realize, the coke was vacuum sealed in several layers of plastic wrap and freezer bags, and then coated with bees wax.



ADDU Commander Major Bill Berry said "Because it was so well sealed, you could not get any kind of odor from it. And that also prevented it from taking on water or absorbing water and sinking. And it just floated right around."



