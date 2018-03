CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Hamilton County is the latest local government agency to pull Chattanooga-made Passats into its car fleet.



This week, county commissioners approved a bid from Village Volkswagen to buy the Passats as needed for $26,475 each under a yearlong contract.



Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger will take the wheel of the first Passat purchased under the contract.



The 2007 Chevy Impala he now drives, which has about 80,000 miles, will be transferred to the county health department's inspection division, and a car from that department will be sold.



