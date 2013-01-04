Battery-powered toothbrush prompts Atlanta airport scare

ATLANTA (AP) - The tick-tick-ticking sound of a bag at the world's busiest airport turned out to be nothing more than a passenger's desire to brusha brusha brusha.

A battery-powered toothbrush was responsible for the alarming sound that gave rise to fears of a bomb at Atlanta's airport Friday morning. It led police to cordon off a section of the north terminal while a bomb squad responded.

Airport spokeswoman Myrna White says AirTran employees heard the ticking sound after the bag was dropped off shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the airline's kiosk, near the curbs where cars and buses pull up to the north terminal.

White said some travelers were diverted to the south terminal and normal operations in the area resumed by 8:10 a.m.

