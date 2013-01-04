Bradley deputy claims firing was politically motivated - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bradley deputy claims firing was politically motivated

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- The ostensible reason for firing former Bradley County deputy Dallas Longwith was that he was seen mowing the yard in December, wearing only his underwear.

The real reason Bradley County Sheriff Jim Ruth fired him a year ago, Longwith claims in a federal lawsuit, is Longwith was open about plans to support state Rep. Eric Watson if he runs against Ruth next year.

"It had nothing to do with work-related stuff — it was just to get rid of me because I had an affiliation with the man who might be the next sheriff of Bradley County," Longwith told the Times Free Press.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Chattanooga, seeks $1.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

