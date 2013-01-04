US economy adds 155K jobs; rate remains 7.8 pct.

U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth term

U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth term

Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."

Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."

McCain daughter with her dad: 'No place I would rather be'

McCain daughter with her dad: 'No place I would rather be'

President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the House

President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the House

Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New Orleans

Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New Orleans

The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 elections

The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 elections

Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East Coast

Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East Coast

Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East Coast

Spring has kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East Coast

Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lions

Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lions

A major clash between the authority of a sovereign Indian nation and non-native officials is shaping up in Florida, where a baby just born in a Miami hospital was taken from her parents, a Miccosukee mother and a white father.

A major clash between the authority of a sovereign Indian nation and non-native officials is shaping up in Florida, where a baby just born in a Miami hospital was taken from her parents, a Miccosukee mother and a...

Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.

Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). People gather outside the home, Wednesday March 21, 2018, where Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, was shot and killed by a pair of Sacramento Police officers in Sacramento, Calif. The police said the two officers were responding to...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). People gather outside the home, Wednesday March 21, 2018, where Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, was shot and killed by a pair of Sacramento Police officers in Sacramento, Calif. The police said the two officers were responding to...

Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.

Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...

(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...

The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...

(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...

(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). Law enforcement officers secure the neighborhood at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. ...

(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). Law enforcement officers secure the neighborhood at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. ...

An attorney for the brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz said in court papers Thursday that a $500,000 bond for trespassing at the school is excessive and that the brother should be released from jail.

An attorney for the brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz said in court papers Thursday that a $500,000 bond for trespassing at the school is excessive and that the brother should be released from...

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...

A New York judge has given the owners of a Trump-branded hotel in Panama a victory over the family-owned company of President Donald Trump.

A New York judge has given the owners of a Trump-branded hotel in Panama a victory over the family-owned company of President Donald Trump.

Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come.

Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come.

(James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

(James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.

Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.

(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...

(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...

The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER

AP Economics Writer



WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. employers added 155,000 jobs in December, a steady gain that shows hiring held up during the tense negotiations to resolve the fiscal cliff.

The solid job growth wasn't enough to push down the unemployment rate, which remained 7.8 percent last month, the Labor Department said Friday. The rate for November was revised up from an initially reported 7.7 percent. Each year in January, the government revises the rate for the previous 12 months.

The government also said hiring was stronger in the previous month than first thought. November's job gains were revised up 15,000 to 161,000. October's increase was nearly unchanged at 137,000.

The "gain is perhaps better than it looks given that firms were probably nervous about adding workers with the fiscal cliff looming," said Paul Ashworth, an economist at Capital Economics.

Robust hiring in manufacturing and construction fueled the December job gains. Construction firms added 30,000, the most in 15 months. That increase likely reflected hiring needed to rebuild after Superstorm Sandy and also gains in home building that have contributed to a housing recovery.

Manufacturers added 25,000 jobs, the most in nine months.

Other higher-paying industries also added jobs. Professional and business services, which include jobs in information technology, management and architecture, gained 19,000. Financial services added 9,000, health care 55,000.

Lower-paying industry sectors were mixed. Restaurants and bars added 38,000 jobs. Retailers cut 11,300, a sign that the holiday shopping season may have been weak. But those cuts came after three months of strong gains.

All the job gains last month came from private employers. Governments shed 13,000 jobs, mostly in local school systems.

Hiring still isn't strong enough to quickly reduce still-high unemployment. For 2012, employers added 1.84 million jobs, an average of 153,000 jobs a month, roughly matching the job totals for 2011.

But the stable hiring last month shows that employers didn't panic during the high-stakes talks between Congress and the White House over tax increases and spending cuts that weren't resolved until New Year's.

That's an encouraging sign for the coming months, because an even bigger federal budget showdown is looming. The government must increase its $16.4 trillion borrowing limit by around late February or risk defaulting on its debt. Republicans will likely demand deep spending cuts as the price of raising the debt limit.

Friday's report did point to some weakness in the job market. For example, the number of unemployed actually rose 164,000 to 12.2 million. Approximately 192,000 people entered the work force last month, but most of them didn't find jobs.

The unemployment numbers come from a government survey of households; the number of jobs added each month comes from a separate survey of businesses.

A broader category that includes not only the unemployed but also part-time workers who want full-time jobs and people who have given up looking for work was unchanged in December at 22.7 million.

Despite still-modest job growth, the economy is improving. Layoffs are declining. And the number of people who sought unemployment aid in the past month is near a four-year low.

The December jobs report showed that hourly pay is staying slightly ahead of inflation. Hourly wages rose 7 cents to $23.73, a 2.1 percent increase compared with a year earlier. Inflation rose 1.8 percent over the same period.

The once-depressed housing market is recovering. Companies ordered more long-lasting manufactured goods in November, a sign that they're investing more in equipment and software. And Americans spent more in November. Consumer spending drives nearly 70 percent of economic growth.

Manufacturing is getting a boost from the best auto sales in five years. Car sales jumped 13 percent in 2012 to 14.5 million. And Americans spent more at the tail end of the holiday shopping season, boosting overall sales that had slumped earlier in the crucial two-month period.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.