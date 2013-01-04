THP announces New Year's Eve "No Refusal" results

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested 96 individuals on suspicion of impaired driving in counties participating in the "No Refusal" enforcement effort over the New Year's holiday period.

The holiday period ran from 6 p.m., Friday, December 28 through midnight on Tuesday, January 1, 2013. Two suspects refused to take a breathalyzer test, resulting in warrants for a blood sample under the "No Refusal" law.

The "No Refusal" law allows law enforcement officials to seek search warrants for blood samples in cases involving suspected impaired drivers. The goal is to deter impaired driving and reduce fatal crashes on Tennessee roadways.

Sixteen counties, two from each of the eight THP Districts, participated in this special DUI enforcement, including Knox and Sevier (Knoxville District); Hamilton and Marion (Chattanooga District); Robertson and Wilson (Nashville District); Crockett and Tipton (Memphis District); Carter and Greene (Fall Branch District); Cumberland and Overton (Cookeville District); Bedford and Maury (Lawrenceburg District); and Chester and Carroll (Jackson District).

Preliminary reports indicate that three people were killed in three separate crashes in participating "No Refusal" areas, specifically Hamilton, Knox and Wilson counties. None of those crashes was alcohol-related.

Overall, seven people were killed in five total crashes during the New Year's Eve period, compared to five vehicular fatalities during last year's period. Two of the vehicle occupants were not wearing seat belts. Additionally, two people killed were pedestrians.

Local statistics:

Hamilton County

DUI Arrests: 31

Refusal to take BAC test: 1

Marion County

DUI Arrests: 4

Refusal to take BAC test: 0