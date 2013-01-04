Massachusetts meningitis pharmacy blames cleaning company

BOSTON (AP) -- The Massachusetts compounding pharmacy linked to a nationwide meningitis outbreak that has been blamed for 39 deaths and hundreds of illnesses is blaming its cleaning contractor.



The Boston Globe (http://b.globe.com/XqlSG2 ) reports that attorneys for New England Compounding Center sent a letter to UniFirst Corp. demanding that it take legal responsibility for claims against the pharmacy.



UniFirst acknowledged that a subsidiary helped clean portions of the pharmacy's cleanroom facility in Framingham, but maintained its cleaning services were limited and it was not responsible for the contaminated drugs. A spokesman called the claims "unfounded and without merit."



Federal investigators found widespread evidence of mold and other contamination when they visited the pharmacy in October.



UniFirst received the letter last week and disclosed it in a filing Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.