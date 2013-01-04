Tennessee coach Butch Jones on family and loyalty

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- Loyalty is important in college football, but it only goes so far. Most coaches understand that, at the end of the day, business is business.



(After all, new Tennessee coach Butch Jones didn't bring all his coaches from Cincinnati; some got left behind).



Even so, it's clear loyalty is a trait that Jones values and a family environment is something he tries to cultivate on his staff.



Jones said the week he spent being courted for -- and eventually turning down -- jobs at Purdue and Colorado were stressful, because his decisions affected not only himself, but also his family and the family of his coaches.



