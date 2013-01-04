Tennessee GOP explores deal on guns bill

NASHVILLE (Times Free Press) -- House Republicans are exploring what they hope can provide a compromise in the ongoing fight between businesses and gun-rights groups over restricting employers from banning guns in vehicles parked on their property.



One idea, offered by Sen. Stacey Campfield, R-Knoxville, would still let businesses ban guns from vehicles on their property. But it prohibits them from searching employee vehicles for the sole purpose of checking for guns.



"I call it the 'don't ask, don't tell for guns,'" Campfield said Thursday. "That's pretty much what it does. Everybody gets what they want out of it. Businesses can post [against guns] on their property. But you can't make searching of someone's vehicle for a gun a condition of employment."



But cars and trucks could still be searched in cases of suspected theft of company property, Campfield said.



