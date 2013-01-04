Tennessee GOP explores deal on guns bill - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Tennessee GOP explores deal on guns bill

Posted: Updated:
By Andy Sher, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography

NASHVILLE (Times Free Press) --  House Republicans are exploring what they hope can provide a compromise in the ongoing fight between businesses and gun-rights groups over restricting employers from banning guns in vehicles parked on their property.

One idea, offered by Sen. Stacey Campfield, R-Knoxville, would still let businesses ban guns from vehicles on their property. But it prohibits them from searching employee vehicles for the sole purpose of checking for guns.

"I call it the 'don't ask, don't tell for guns,'" Campfield said Thursday. "That's pretty much what it does. Everybody gets what they want out of it. Businesses can post [against guns] on their property. But you can't make searching of someone's vehicle for a gun a condition of employment."

But cars and trucks could still be searched in cases of suspected theft of company property, Campfield said.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.