CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A possible icy patch of road is being blamed for a single car accident Friday morning.

It happened around 5:45 at 2500 Wilcox Boulevard.

When the vehicle hit the slick spot it flipped over.

The occupant was taken to the hospital. The extent of the injury is unknown.

Meanwhile, a second minor accident occurred as a result of the first accident. No injuries were reported.