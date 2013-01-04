Cool, pleasant end to the week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cool, pleasant end to the week

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

(WRCB) - We should have a pretty nice Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.

The weekend looks good for the most part.  Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.  Do expect some clouds to build through the afternoon Saturday with a slight chance of a few rain showers late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will see skies clearing once again with highs in the mid 50s.

We will stay dry and mild through Tuesday, then a low developing over the plains will push through the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing some heavy rain to the area.

Download the WRCB weather app for the 10 day forecast and the interactive radar.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.