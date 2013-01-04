Cool, pleasant end to the week

(WRCB) - We should have a pretty nice Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.

The weekend looks good for the most part. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Do expect some clouds to build through the afternoon Saturday with a slight chance of a few rain showers late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will see skies clearing once again with highs in the mid 50s.

We will stay dry and mild through Tuesday, then a low developing over the plains will push through the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing some heavy rain to the area.

