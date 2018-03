LOOKOUT MTN, TN (WRCB) - A rockslide has closed a trail on the Lookout Mountain Battlefield.

The National Park Service says it is cleaning up debris from a New Year's Eve rockslide on the Mountain Beautiful Trail in the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park.

The trail is located on the East side of Lookout Mountain, above the Hardy Trail near Scenic Highway.

It's closed until further notice.