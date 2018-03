ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB) - We're learning more about the crash that sent a North Georgia teen to the hospital.

The 14-year-old was hit by a ford pickup, after leaving a nearby gas station.

It happened just before 6:30 Thursday night on James Street.

The boy was taken to Children's Hospital at Erlanger in serious condition.

"I've got three witnesses and two other subjects that were with the juvenile," said Trooper Stephen Poteet, on scene for Georgia State Patrol, "they've explained for some reason he just darted out into traffic."

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

It does not appear the driver will be charged.

