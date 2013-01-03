FIRST ON 3: 62 years later, a Grundy County vet returns home

TRACY CITY, TN (WRCB) -- A Grundy County family has waited 62 years to say goodbye to their loved one who died in war. They get that chance this week.

Visitation for Private First Class Glenn Schoenmann will be Friday, January 11 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. (CST) at Layne Funeral Home in Palmer. Visitation will resume at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday January 12 at Grundy County High School in Coalmont.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. at Grundy County High School with the burial to follow at the Brown's Chapel Cemetery in Palmer. In case of inclement weather, all services will be held at Layne Funeral Home in Palmer.



Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder solemnly announced the body of Private First Class Glenn Schoenmann will finally be laid to rest after 62 years.

Eight years ago the Army collected DNA from living family members, months ago they found a match. The remains of the Grundy County native are on their way back to Tennessee after 62 years. Family members say it's closure but the pain is still there.

"He said I have good news and I have sad news. I said "Oh no! What's wrong?" He said Glen's remains have been identified," Glen's sister Edna Kilgore told Channel 3 on January 3.

Sixty-two years after shipping off to the Korean War, Private First Class Glenn Schoenmann is returning home to be laid to rest. Glen's brother Raymond said, "It's just like it happened recently again, it renews old memories."

While the Korean War is often regarded as the "forgotten war," Glen's brother Raymond and sister Edna never once forgot. Others tried to help them hold a memorial in his honor but they held on to hope that one day he would return to his rightful and final resting spot.

"The army had taken DNA from me and my brother eight years ago, so we told everyone we're waiting," said Edna.

Those eight years doesn't compare to the 62 years they've waited for closure added Edna, "We know that he's with Mom and Dad in heaven."

Schoenmann was assigned to Company M, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division in the United States Army when he was involved in the infamous Battle of Chosin Reservoir in North Korea on November 28, 1950. The Grundy County native reportedly died as a Prisoner of War on December 29, 1950.

Edna said, "I believe we'll meet again in heaven," and Raymond followed with, "if we don't have hope, well we don't have anything."