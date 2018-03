SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Sequatchie County authorities are searching a wooded area off Highway 111 for a man they say ran from police.

Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock tells Channel 3 the suspect, identified as Jonathan Farley, was driving the wrong way on Highway 111 with a child on his lap.

An officer attempted to pull Farley over.

That's when Farley drove off the road and hit a tree. Hitchcock says he took off into the woods, leaving a 3-year-old child in the car.

Around 2:30 this afternoon K-9 units were called to search the wooded area near Highway 399.

Hitchcock says the child was not injured in the crash and is in police custody.

