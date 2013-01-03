Company recalls brownie mix in TN and 2 other states

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) - An Illinois-based company says it is recalling one lot of Food Club Chocolate Chunk Brownies Mix distributed to stores in three states from a warehouse in southwestern Virginia.

Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. said Thursday that packaging does not list walnuts among the ingredients. People who have an allergy or extreme sensitivity to walnuts run the risk of a serious reaction if they consume the product, although the company says no illnesses have been reported.

The 14.25-ounce packages and the cartons they were packed in have a "best by" date of Nov. 23, 2013 (UPC(hash) 36800-13486). They were distributed in Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The company advises consumers to return the recalled product to the store or discard it. Consumers with questions can call the company at 618-826-2361, extension 3283 or 3035.

