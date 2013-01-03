Corker sworn in today

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

WASHINGTON (WRCB) -- U.S. Senator Bob Corker, R-TN was sworn in Thursday for a second term as the 113th Congressconvened in Washington.

Corker joined fellow senators in the Senate Chamber at noon today to take the oath, administered by VicePresident Joe Biden, who also serves as President of the U.S. Senate.

Following the official swearing in, senators participate in are-enactment with their families in the Old Senate Chamber.

Corker's wife, Elizabeth, watched from the Senate gallery asCorker was sworn in and joined him for the re-enactment.