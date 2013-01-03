Corker sworn in today - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Corker sworn in today

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (WRCB) -- U.S. Senator Bob Corker, R-TN was sworn in Thursday for a second term as the 113th Congressconvened in Washington.

Corker joined fellow senators in the Senate Chamber at noon today to take the oath, administered by VicePresident Joe Biden, who also serves as President of the U.S. Senate.

Following the official swearing in, senators participate in are-enactment with their families in the Old Senate Chamber.

Corker's wife, Elizabeth, watched from the Senate gallery asCorker was sworn in and joined him for the re-enactment.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.