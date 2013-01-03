New online tool for reporting fraud in TN

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- Citizens in Tennessee now have a new way to report fraud and waste in the state.



By visiting the Tennessee Comptroller's website concerned citizens can report abuse and waste by completing the online form..



There's also a toll-free telephone hotline for reporting fraud at 1-800-232-5454 which has been in operation since 1983. During that time, the hotline received more than 17,000 calls.



The online reporting form allows individuals to make reports anonymously. Information will be transmitted to the Comptroller's office over a secure connection.



Individuals who make reports are asked to provide as much detail as possible about their allegations. They may also attach files and photos with supporting documentation to help officials review the allegations.