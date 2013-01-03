Lookout's Mountain Beautiful Trail closed by rockslide

FORT OGLETHORPE, GA (WRCB) -- The National Park Service's Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park has closed the Mountain Beautiful Trail until further notice.



A rockslide on December 31st, 2012 closed the trail, which will stay closed until the park service can assess the best options for trail repairs and the repairs are completed.



Located on the east side of Lookout Mountain, the trail is above the Hardy Trail near Scenic Highway, and crosses under the Incline Railway on Lookout Mountain.



For more information about the trails at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at (706) 866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at (423) 821-7786, or visit the park's website.