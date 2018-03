By The Associated Press



DETROIT (AP) - Subaru is recalling nearly 634,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because lights beneath the doors can overheat and cause fires.



The recall affects all Outback and Legacy cars from model years 2010 and 2011. Also included are Tribeca SUVs from 2006 through 2012 and Forester SUVs from 2009 through 2012. Subaru says the Tribecas and Foresters were sold before January of 2012.



The company says moisture can get into puddle lights beneath the doors and cause a short circuit that can melt plastic and cause fires.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says on its website that Subaru will install an additional fuse at no cost to the owners. The recall is expected to begin in February.



Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.