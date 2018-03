ROSE HILL, KS (KSN) -- Jeremy Ebert of Rose Hill, Kansas is one of only two Boy Scouts in his home state's history of scouting to earn all 134 merit badges.



"They don't all fit because there's so many," says 18-year-old Jeremy.



He earned Scouting's highest honor by becoming an Eagle Scout earlier this year, but his latest accomplishment is earning him a place in scouting history.



"I said to myself when I was little, I wanted to earn all the merit badges. I didn't follow through because a lot of the badges aren't that easy," says Jeremy.



Over a decade later, it's another goal accomplished.



About 22 badges are needed to become an Eagle Scout, but Jeremy went above and beyond earning all 134 merit badges.



Jeremy started working toward his goal after the Boy Scout centennial celebration The National Jamboree in 2010.



