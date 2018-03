CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Police Department's Office of Community Outreach is once again holding its Citizens' Police Academy.



The eight-week program gives the public a chance to learn more about how the Police Department works, and covers a variety of law-enforcement topics: narcotics, homicide investigation, patrol, and SWAT.



To sign up for the Chattanooga Police Department's Citizens' Police Academy, contact Officer Wayne Jefferson via telephone (423)643-5090 or email.



There are 40 spots available for the class; application deadlines are March 4.