GA's Lake Lanier rises after recent rains

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say Lake Lanier has risen above 1,058 feet above sea level for the first time since Nov. 23.

The Times of Gainesville reports (http://bit.ly/10Oz6wT) that the lake northeast of Atlanta has been steadily rising since Dec. 19, when it had fallen to its lowest level since Jan. 16, 2009. At that time, the region was in a fierce 2-year drought.

The Hall County area has gotten much-needed relief over the past couple of weeks. The National Weather Service reported that Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport in Gainesville picked up nearly 1.5 inches of rain Monday and early Tuesday.

Also, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced last month that it had agreed to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' request to reduce water releases from the lake.

