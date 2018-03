CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Fire Department's Haz Mat team was called into service Thursday morning help identify an unknown substance that was discovered at a gas station on Amnicola Highway.



The liquid was discovered around 4:30 a.m. when a clerk went to change out the garbage bags at the gas station on the 2500 block of Amnicola Highway.



The liquid was in the dumpster, and spilled out of the bags onto the ground.



The Chattanooga Fire Department was called when they noticed the liquid smoking.