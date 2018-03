WHITE PLAINS, NY (AP) -- A suburban New York newspaper that unleashed a public outcry after it published the names and addresses of Westchester and Rockland residents with pistol permits is being protected by armed guards.



Newspaper publisher Janet Hasson says the guards have been posted at its White Plains headquarters and in a satellite office in West Nyack since last week.



She told The New York Times, (http://nyti.ms/10QbMyS ) "The safety of my staff is my top priority."



In December, the Journal News published online maps with the names and addresses of pistol permit holders in the two counties. It sought the records from public records after the school shooting in Newtown, Conn.



Neighboring Putnam County this week rejected the Journal's request for permit data.



Critics say the publication is an invasion of privacy.