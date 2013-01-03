Slight warming trend

(WRCB) - While the average high for today is 50, and the average low is 31, we will hover around those numbers through the weekend with a warming trend next week that will see us into the mid 50s.

For today, we will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

We should continue to clear out tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Through the weekend, we will see some gradual warming that will get highs to 50 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

We will also have a weak front bring mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a late shower or two Saturday.

Next week, the warming trend will continue, getting highs into the mid 50s by mid week.

We will also have a strong area of low pressure develop over the southern plains that will move through Chattanooga bringing some good rainfall to the area Wednesday night into Thursday.

