Crime Stoppers: Man in Fedora Robs Broad St. Quick Stop

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WRCB-DT) - It was three months ago, just after 6:30 on a Friday afternoon when our suspect walked into the Broad Street Quick Stop. That is right downtown in the heart of Chattanooga's business district.

Things began innocently enough. He picked a bag of candy from a rack and headed to the counter, one would think, to complete his purchase.

That is when things went south. Surveillance video and stills pulled from the case file show the man pulling a knife from his pocket. He used the weapon to demand money from the clerk. When she complies and wisely gets out of the way, he pillages the cash draw before exiting the store.

Have a close look at the images we have been able to collect. He is described as being a black male, 40 to 50 years old. He was wearing gray shorts, a gray brimmed hat, and sunglasses.

Admittedly, this is a broad description. But, do the pictures match anyone you know? How about his manner of dress?

Or, maybe you were downtown at 20 minutes 'til seven on Friday evening, September 21st. Did you happen to see this man walking in or walking out of the store? Did he get into a car or keep walking? Any piece of information, no matter how small or trivial it may seem to you, could help officers track this man down and make you eligible for a cash reward.

He needs to be stopped. If he is bold enough to rob a store at knife-point in a busy area of town on a Friday evening, there is no telling what he is capable of doing next.

Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333.

Up to a thousand dollars is waiting. As always, an officer may answer the phone, but he will never ask for your identity.