Crime Stoppers: Register Plucked from East Ridge Exxon

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- On October 23rd, the relatively sleepy town reputation of East Ridge made it the perfect target for crime. "Generally speaking," East Ridge Police Officer Erik Hopkins explained, "after 10:00 or 11:00 at night in East Ridge, things start to settle out."

It was at the Exxon gas station on the corner of Ringgold Road and South Moore, a normally busy intersection on the main drag through town. But, because of the lateness of the hour on this Tuesday night, the bad guys had a clear getaway path to the interstate. Surveillance pictures show our suspect enter the convenience store around 11PM.

He looks to be around 6-feet tall, with a goatee, wearing a ball cap, a black long-sleeved shirt, and jeans. "He goes to the counter and initially asks for a pack of cigarettes," said Hopkins. "I guess he's feeling the place out and weighing his options once he's there. But, then ultimately, he does grab the item and run off."

The item was the cash register and here is where we get more clues to help piece together who he and his accomplice may be. "A witness observed him leaving the scene and saw him get into a blue F150 regular cab, driven by another white male who's unknown."

On that blue Ford pick-up, a white decal in the shape of a dear or a dog on the driver's side window.

They hit the interstate and escaped north on I-75.

Can you put these pictures together with the truck, and the friend behind the wheel and identify this week's criminals? If so, there is a cash reward waiting and no one will ever know you turned them in; not this guy, not us, not the police.

Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

Up to a thousand dollars is waiting and remember, an officer may answer the phone, but he will never ask your identity.