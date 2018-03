ATHENS, TN (WRCB) -- A shoplifting call leads to a drug bust in Athens.

Police were called to Big Lots on Decatur Pike on reports of possible shoplifting.

There they found Danny Dawson and two other men attempting to return merchandise without a receipt.

Dawson consented to a pat down.

Police found hydrocodone pills and meth in his pockets.

He was arrested and charged with several drug offenses.

His two friends were searched and released.

Police say if they return to the store they will be arrested for criminal trespassing.