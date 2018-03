ATHENS, TN (WRCB) – It only took a matter of seconds; a van backs through the glass window of a Marathon Gas Station on Highway 30 in Athens. Two people jump out, with hoods up and ski masks on, load up the knocked over ATM and leave the scene.



Store Manager Jenny Watkins said she's glad it happened after store hours at 2:00 a.m. But it's still nerve-racking knowing the bad guys probably cased the joint. They aimed the van directly at the bolted-in ATM.



Athens police officers were already patrolling the area. Captain Frank Horning said they were minutes from stumbling into the robbery while it was happening.



Horning said the empty van was recovered later Sunday morning near the McMinn and McMinn County near Sweetwater. Horning also said the van was stolen from a Knoxville business and the ATM had only $1,000 inside.