Emma and William most popular baby names in TN

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) -- Emma and William were the top names for new babies in Tennessee in 2012. That's according to the Tennessee Department of Health, which collects the data from birth certificates. Those two names also took the top spots in 2011.

Other top names for girls, in descending order, were Ava, Olivia, Isabella, Sophia, Abigail, Madison, Chloe, Addison and Emily.

Although the rankings have changed for some of these names, all were in the top ten for 2011.

Top baby names for boys in descending order after William were Mason, Elijah, James, Jacob, Jackson, Ethan, Noah, Liam and Michael.

3 of those names - Ethan, Liam and Michael - were new to the list this year.

William has been the number one name for new baby boys in Tennessee since 2007.

