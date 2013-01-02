Red Bank police officer suspended after off-duty crash of patrol car

RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -- A Red Bank police officer has been suspended without pay after crashing a city patrol vehicle while off duty.

"We're investigating the surroundings of that right now," says Red Bank City Manager Randall Smith.

Smith has more questions than answers after officer Rachel Corn crashed her patrol car around 1:30 a.m. the day before Christmas.

"She was off duty, didn't have permission to be driving the patrol car off duty, on personal business," says Smith.

Channel 3 obtained a copy of the crash report. It says Corn was driving south on White Oak Rd when she lost control of her patrol car and hit a fence and a brick column. The report says no alcohol was present, however it also states there was no field test given. The report goes on to say Corn appeared normal but failed to keep the car in the proper lane.

"That's part of the policy anytime either on duty or off duty. Any time a city vehicle is involved in a crash then the driver of that vehicle is taken for testing. She was taken for testing, we do not have those results back," says Smith.

It's not clear how fast Corn was driving at the time of the crash, but the property owner where the accident happened tells Channel 3 each one of his brick columns weigh more than 500 pounds. He believes the damage speaks for itself.

The crash report states road conditions were wet at the time.