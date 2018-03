KNOXVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- The Tennessee Valley Authority's new president and CEO Bill Johnson started the New Year and his first day Wednesday at TVA's offices in Knoxville.



Johnson was greeted by retiring CEO Tom Kilgore and meet with employees this morning.



Over the next few months, Johnson plans to travel through TVA's seven-state service area to visit TVA facilities and offices, meeting with employees customers and the public.



Tuesday, the U.S. Senate confirmed four new TVA Board nominees.



The TVA Board of Directors named Johnson to succeed Tom Kilgore on November 5.