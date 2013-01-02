UTC Chancellor finalist profiles

Diane D. Allen, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs and professor at Salisbury University. She earned a bachelor's degree in English at the University of Memphis and a master's degree and an Ed.D. in curriculum and instruction at Oklahoma State University. Allen has been in her current job at Salisbury University since 2009. She also was dean of Education and Human Development at Southeastern Louisiana University and associate dean of the College of Education at the University of North Texas.

Steve Angle, senior vice president and professor at Wright State University. He earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry at the University of California, Irvine; a master's degree in organic chemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry at the University of California, Irvine. He was provost at Wright State University from 2007 to August 2012, when he was promoted to senior vice president. Before his tenure at Wright State, Angle was dean of the College of Natural and Agricultural Sciences and director of the Agricultural and Natural Resources Program at the University of California, Riverside.

Jorge Haddock, dean of the School of Management and professor at George Mason University. He earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering at the University of Puerto Rico, a master's degree in management engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Ph.D. in industrial engineering at Purdue University. He also served as dean of the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond and associate dean in the Lally School of Management and Technology at Rensselaer.

Harold P. Jones, dean of the School of Health Professions at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He earned a bachelor's degree in biology at Rhodes College and a Ph.D. in biochemistry at Duke University. He has been in his current job since 2001. Prior to serving at UAB, he was dean of the School of Allied Health Sciences at East Carolina University, chief of the science policy and analysis branch of the Office of Policy and External Affairs of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, program director at the National Science Foundation and associate dean and director of graduate studies in the College of Allied Health Professions at the University of South Alabama.