UT's Butch Jones' staff gets raises

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- Tennessee coach Butch Jones' first staff will make $3.26 million in 2013, according to information released by the university today in response to an open-records request by the News Sentinel.



The salary pool is roughly the same as the $3.165 million Derek Dooley's staff was slated to be paid in 2013 if they had been retained.



The biggest difference is at coordinator. Jones is paying both offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian and defensive coordinator John Jancek $475,000 per year. Under Dooley, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and defensive coordinator Sal Sunseri were due to be paid $600,000.

Jones spread the savings around to veteran assistants, including the three coaches he hired from elsewhere.

