TVA board members confirmed by U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRCB) -- The U.S. Senate has approved four new members to the board of directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority, which will go on to the President's desk for his signature.



U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and Bob Corker (R-TN) voted with fellow senators Tuesday night and confirmed Joe H. Ritch, of Alabama; Michael McWherter, of Tennessee; Vera Lynn Evans, of Tennessee; and C. Peter Mahurin, of Kentucky as TVA board members.



President Barack Obama made the nominations in September.



TVA Chairman Bill Sansom was quoted on the TVA's Twitter account as saying he was looking forward to working with the new board members.



In a news release Wednesday, Alexander said "Good leadership at TVA is a priority for all Tennesseans, who count on having access to cheap, clean, reliable electricity."



Former Chattanooga mayor-now senator Corker weighed in: "TVA's ability to provide low-cost, reliable power is critical to the economic health of our state and region, so I appreciate the willingness of experienced individuals to serve TVA as it goes through an important leadership transition over the next few months."



TVA provides electricity to 9 million people in Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.