How much you'll pay in new taxes

The tax package passed by Congress will prevent one set of tax increases from hitting the vast majority of Americans, but it won't stop them all. A temporary Social Security payroll tax reduction is expiring, hitting nearly every wage earner, and income taxes on the wealthy are going up too.



How the tax increases will affect households at different income levels:



Annual income Average tax increase $20,000 to $30,000 $297 $30,000 to $40,000 $445 $40,000 to $50,000 $579 $50,000 to $75,000 $822 $75,000 to $100,000 $1,206 $100,000 to $200,000 $1,784 $200,000 to $500,000 $2,711 $500,000 to $1 million $14,812 More than $1 million $170,341





Source: Tax Policy Center



