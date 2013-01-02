GA troopers make over 300 DUI arrests during New Year's period - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA troopers make over 300 DUI arrests during New Year's period

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia state troopers arrested 321 people on charges of driving under the influence during the New Year's holiday travel period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday at 6 p.m. and ended at midnight Tuesday.

That compares to 262 arrests for impaired driving during the 78-hour New Year's holiday period a year ago.

The state patrol announced the DUI numbers early Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.