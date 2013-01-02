GA troopers make over 300 DUI arrests during New Year's period

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia state troopers arrested 321 people on charges of driving under the influence during the New Year's holiday travel period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday at 6 p.m. and ended at midnight Tuesday.

That compares to 262 arrests for impaired driving during the 78-hour New Year's holiday period a year ago.

The state patrol announced the DUI numbers early Wednesday morning.

