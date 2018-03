FORT MEYERS, FL (WBBH) -- A Glades County, Florida man flying an airplane over his home caught a thief attempting to steal a trailer from his property on Sunday afternoon.



The victim, pilot David Zehntner, was returning home to Glades County from North Carolina in his personal airplane and decided to fly over his home.



As he flew over, he noticed a silver truck with a white camper in his driveway.



Zehntner flew closer and observed a man looking into the windows of his home. The suspect then attached Zehntner's red trailer to his truck and pull out of his driveway.



The pilot called the Glades County Sheriff's Office as he followed the thief.



"The gentleman had a plane at several points circling him at close altitude and never thought I guess that somebody might be watching me," Zehntner said.



Read more at WBBH's website.